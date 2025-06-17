Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $388,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

