7,989 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

