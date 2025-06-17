TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,909. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,159.92. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

