Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Jun 25 Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a jun 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 15th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IGD opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

