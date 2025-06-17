SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Glj Research

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Glj Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.90 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Glj Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 192.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

