TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

