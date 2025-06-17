Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $334.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

