Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by B. Riley

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $11.20 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.09. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 8,886.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

