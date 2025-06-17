Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 182.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $351.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

