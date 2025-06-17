John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10, Zacks reports. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.900-4.350 EPS.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
