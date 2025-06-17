John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10, Zacks reports. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.900-4.350 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,320.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 157,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

