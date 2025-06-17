Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPTA. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.06 million, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.02. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,600.75. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,694. This trade represents a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 811,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

