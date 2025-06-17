Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLIT

Harmonic Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.04. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,996 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Harmonic by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,077,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 2,327,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Harmonic by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,128 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Harmonic by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 797,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 529,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.