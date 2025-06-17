Top Gold Stocks To Consider – June 16th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, and Coca-Cola are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the exploration, extraction, or production of gold. Their market value tends to correlate with the price of gold and company-specific factors like mine output and costs. Investors often use gold stocks to gain leveraged exposure to movements in the gold market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.11. 17,846,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,355,524. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,851,481. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $302.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

