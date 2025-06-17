Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

