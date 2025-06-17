Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in 3M by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in 3M by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.