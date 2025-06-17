Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $817,806.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,514.68. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,256 shares of company stock worth $2,688,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

