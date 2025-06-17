Copia Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Copia Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.4%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

