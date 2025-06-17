Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,760 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,381,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,543 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ross Stores by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $3,768,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

