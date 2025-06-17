Stephens Consulting LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

