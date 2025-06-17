Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF) Announces $1.63 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.627 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

