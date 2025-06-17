Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Takes $15.05 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 485,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,050,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 4.8% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

