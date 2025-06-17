20,313 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE MO opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

