20,313 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Altria Group Trading Down 1.7%
NYSE MO opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
