Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 578 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 33.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.7% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 118.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

STERIS Company Profile



STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

