Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 122.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8%

CMI stock opened at $322.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.