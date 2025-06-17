Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

