Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $252,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of ASML by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $775.23 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $304.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $713.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.79.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

