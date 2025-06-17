Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.