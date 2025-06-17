Columbus Macro LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.