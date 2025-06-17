Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,400,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $974,448,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

