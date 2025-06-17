Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,839 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,639,000 after buying an additional 110,149 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,553,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $295.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.26.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

