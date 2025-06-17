Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

