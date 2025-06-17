AA Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

