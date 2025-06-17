Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $436,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,929,964. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7%

MU stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

