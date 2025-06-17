Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

