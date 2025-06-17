Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $8,407,908,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

NYSE:LLY opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $777.10 and a 200 day moving average of $801.77. The firm has a market cap of $765.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

