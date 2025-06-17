Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

