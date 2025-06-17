NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:ETN opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.54 and a 200 day moving average of $313.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.