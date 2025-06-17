NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,738 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of DE stock opened at $524.27 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.95. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

