Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.77. The company has a market capitalization of $765.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

