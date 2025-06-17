Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 7,040 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after buying an additional 2,670,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,396,000 after buying an additional 1,333,809 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 853,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,751,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.