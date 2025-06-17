Clayton Financial Group LLC Buys 11,798 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.1% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

