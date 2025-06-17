Bell Bank Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bell Bank raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,351.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

