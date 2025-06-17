Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 1.23% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPIQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 182,263 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,535,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 461.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 125,294 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 359,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 81,206 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $640.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4146 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

