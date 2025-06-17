Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a 2.0% increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$206.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$191.27 and a 12 month high of C$268.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$216.56.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$277.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$264.83.

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$204.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,675.00. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

