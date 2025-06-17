Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $528.77 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $540.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.