Ripple USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.10 Million (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Ripple USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Ripple USD has a total market cap of $53.10 million and $131.98 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,422.40 or 1.00487216 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105,961.86 or 1.00052357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ripple USD

Ripple USD’s total supply is 405,743,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 405,743,693.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99986563 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $136,036,206.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripple USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

