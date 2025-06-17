Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 6,300 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

