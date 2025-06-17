Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a 124.7% increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Experian Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Experian stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Experian has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.