iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

