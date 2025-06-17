Shrub (SHRUB) Price Down 13% This Week

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Shrub token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shrub has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $698,324.64 worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shrub has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,422.40 or 1.00487216 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105,961.86 or 1.00052357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shrub Token Profile

Shrub’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shrub is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00370307 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $693,332.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00370307 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $693,332.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io."

